Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1776 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,199 oz) 6,1898 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1776 with mark S CF. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1168 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
436 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2021
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 9, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
