4 Maravedís 1776 (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1776 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
