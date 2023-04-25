4 Maravedís 1776 (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1776 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (6) VF (14) F (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (7)

Cayón (3)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (1)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Möller (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Tauler & Fau (5)