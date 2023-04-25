Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1776 (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1776 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Maravedís 1776 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1776 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1776 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1776 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
493 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1776 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1776 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1776 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1776 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1776 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1776 at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1776 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1776 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1776 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1776 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1776 at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1776 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1776 at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1776 at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1776 at auction Möller - April 19, 2016
Seller Möller
Date April 19, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1776 at auction Herrero - December 12, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date December 12, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1776 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1776 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1776 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1776 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 4 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search