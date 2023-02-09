Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1776 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Reales 1776 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Reales 1776 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3919 oz) 12,1905 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1776 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 598 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • ibercoin (2)
Spain 4 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
236 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1776 S CF at auction ibercoin - December 12, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date December 12, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1776 S CF at auction ibercoin - June 28, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date June 28, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

