2 Reales 1776 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1776 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 519 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.

Сondition XF (3) VF (12) F (6) Condition (slab) VF20 (1) Service NGC (1)