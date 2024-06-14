Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1776 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1776 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1776 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1776 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 519 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Spain 2 Reales 1776 S CF at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1776 S CF at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1776 S CF at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Heritage - June 24, 2021
Spain 2 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Heritage - June 24, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date June 24, 2021
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1776 S CF at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Herrero - May 8, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date May 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1776 S CF at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1776 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

