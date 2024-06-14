Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1776 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1776
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1776 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 519 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
