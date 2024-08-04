Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Escudos 1776 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1776 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1776 M PJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7813 oz) 24,3 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Escudos 1776 with mark M PJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1284 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 4,500. Bidding took place November 4, 2021.

Spain 8 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2848 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1449 $
Price in auction currency 1300 CHF
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Stack's - August 12, 2020
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Stack's - August 12, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Stack's - January 19, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Escudos 1776 M PJ at auction Herrero - May 8, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date May 8, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1776 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

