Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Golden coins 5 Roubles of Alexander III - Russia
5 Roubles 1881-1885
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1881 СПБ НФ 5,400,007 - 0 491882 СПБ НФ 4,547,006 - 0 801883 СПБ ДС 5,632,017 - 0 1001883 СПБ АГ Eagle 1859-1882. The cross of the orb is closer to the feather - 0 131884 СПБ АГ Eagle 1859-1882. The cross of the orb is closer to the feather 4,801,004 R1 0 921884 СПБ АГ Eagle 1885. The cross of the orb is closer to the awn 4,801,004 - 0 1251885 СПБ АГ 5,343,011 - 0 211
5 Roubles 1886-1888Portrait with a long beard
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1886 (АГ) 351,042 - 1 3581887 (АГ) 3,261,003 - 2 4231888 (АГ) 5,257,007 - 4 729
5 Roubles 1886-1894Portrait with a short beard
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1886 (АГ) 351,042 R3 0 01888 (АГ) "A.G." cropped neck 5,257,007 R3 0 331889 (АГ) 4,200,002 - 2 14661889 (АГ) "A.G." cropped neck 4,200,002 - 1 3411890 (АГ) 5,600,006 - 4 8841891 (АГ) 541,008 - 1 1481892 (АГ) 128,006 - 0 1621893 (АГ) 598,008 - 1 3171894 (АГ) 598,007 - 1 161
