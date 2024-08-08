5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1882 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Сondition UNC (29) AU (11) XF (28) VF (9) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (7) MS62 (11) MS61 (5) AU50 (1) VF25 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (15) PCGS (2) ННР (1)

