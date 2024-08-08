Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,547,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1882
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1882 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3668 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
940 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
