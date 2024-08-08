Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,547,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1882 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 161 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Russia 5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3668 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
940 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Russia 5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Numis Poland - October 30, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Wójcicki - October 6, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1882 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
