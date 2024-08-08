Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard". "A.G." cropped neck (Russia, Alexander III)
Variety: "A.G." cropped neck
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,257,007
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1888
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1888 "Portrait with a short beard" with mark (АГ). "A.G." cropped neck. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32371 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 25,850. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (5)
- Katz (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- NIKO (3)
- Nomisma (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
8500 $
Price in auction currency 8500 USD
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
8834 $
Price in auction currency 8101 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1888 "Portrait with a short beard", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search