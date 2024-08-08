Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard". "A.G." cropped neck (Russia, Alexander III)

Variety: "A.G." cropped neck

Obverse 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" "A.G." cropped neck - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" "A.G." cropped neck - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,257,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1888 "Portrait with a short beard" with mark (АГ). "A.G." cropped neck. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32371 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 25,850. Bidding took place August 13, 2015.

Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
8500 $
Price in auction currency 8500 USD
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
8834 $
Price in auction currency 8101 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction NIKO - November 22, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date November 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction NIKO - November 22, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date November 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction NIKO - August 9, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date August 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1888 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition VF35
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1888 "Portrait with a short beard", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

