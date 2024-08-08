Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1893 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,9)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21,3 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 598,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1893
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (317)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1893 "Portrait with a short beard" with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25379 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 32,200. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
982 $
Price in auction currency 900 CHF
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3452 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
