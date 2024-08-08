5 Roubles 1893 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1893 "Portrait with a short beard" with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25379 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 32,200. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (86) AU (96) XF (97) VF (24) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (7) MS64 (15) MS63 (13) MS62 (16) MS61 (25) MS60 (1) AU58 (41) AU55 (22) AU53 (6) AU50 (6) XF45 (2) PF66 (1) PF65 (3) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (4) Service NGC (92) ННР (22) PCGS (25)

