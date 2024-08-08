Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1893 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1893 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Roubles 1893 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,9)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21,3 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 598,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (317)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1893 "Portrait with a short beard" with mark (АГ). This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25379 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 32,200. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

Russia 5 Roubles 1893 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
982 $
Price in auction currency 900 CHF
Russia 5 Roubles 1893 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3452 $
Price in auction currency 3200 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1893 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1893 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1893 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1893 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1893 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Pesek Auctions - January 31, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition XF
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date January 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1893 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1893 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1893 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1893 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1893 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1893 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1893 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1893 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1893 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1893 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Heritage - June 29, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1893 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1893 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1893 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1893 (АГ) "Portrait with a short beard" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1893 "Portrait with a short beard", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

