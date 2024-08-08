Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ. Eagle 1885. The cross of the orb is closer to the awn (Russia, Alexander III)
Variety: Eagle 1885. The cross of the orb is closer to the awn
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,801,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1884
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1884 with mark СПБ АГ. Eagle 1885. The cross of the orb is closer to the awn. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 1,027,777. Bidding took place June 29, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
5684 $
Price in auction currency 507303 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1568 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
