Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ. Eagle 1885. The cross of the orb is closer to the awn (Russia, Alexander III)

Variety: Eagle 1885. The cross of the orb is closer to the awn

Obverse 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ Eagle 1885 The cross of the orb is closer to the awn - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ Eagle 1885 The cross of the orb is closer to the awn - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,801,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1884 with mark СПБ АГ. Eagle 1885. The cross of the orb is closer to the awn. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 1,027,777. Bidding took place June 29, 2023.

Russia 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
5684 $
Price in auction currency 507303 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1568 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
