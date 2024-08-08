5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ. Eagle 1885. The cross of the orb is closer to the awn (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1884 with mark СПБ АГ. Eagle 1885. The cross of the orb is closer to the awn. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 563 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 1,027,777. Bidding took place June 29, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (58) AU (25) XF (24) VF (6) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (12) MS63 (22) MS62 (10) MS61 (6) AU58 (2) AU55 (9) AU50 (1) PF64 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (36) RNGA (2) ННР (3) PCGS (11)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (17)

AURORA (12)

Chaponnière (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (3)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Heritage (10)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hess Divo (2)

Höhn (1)

Katz (3)

Kroha (1)

Künker (5)

Niemczyk (2)

NIKO (4)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (11)

Palombo (1)

Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)

Rare Coins (30)

Rauch (1)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (2)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Warin Global Investments (1)

Восточно-европейский (1)