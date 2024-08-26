Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1884

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ
Reverse 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ
5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ Eagle 1859-1882. The cross of the orb is closer to the feather
Average price 2900 $
Sales
0 92
Obverse 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ
Reverse 5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ
5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ Eagle 1885. The cross of the orb is closer to the awn
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 125
Obverse 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ
Reverse 3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ
3 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ
Average price 4700 $
Sales
0 76

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ
Reverse Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ
Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 178
Obverse Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ
Reverse Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ
Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ
Average price 8000 $
Sales
0 22
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ
25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 43
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ
20 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ
Average price 150 $
Sales
0 94
Obverse 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ
Reverse 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ
15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ
Average price 290 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ
10 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ
Average price 430 $
Sales
0 59
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ
5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ
Average price 65 $
Sales
1 321

Copper coins

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1884 СПБ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1884 СПБ
3 Kopeks 1884 СПБ
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 26
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ
2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ
Average price 110 $
Sales
0 23
Obverse 1 Kopek 1884 СПБ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1884 СПБ
1 Kopek 1884 СПБ
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1884 СПБ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1884 СПБ
1/2 Kopek 1884 СПБ
Average price 210 $
Sales
0 31
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ
1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ
Average price 520 $
Sales
0 46
