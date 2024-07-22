Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1884 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1884 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1884 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 550,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1884 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 49,000. Bidding took place August 2, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RedSquare (5)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024

Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023

Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
530 $
Price in auction currency 49000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022

Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021

Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021

Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021

Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020

Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition PF61
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020

Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Empire - March 6, 2020
Seller Empire
Date March 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition PF62
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

