Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1884 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 550,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1884
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1884 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 292 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 49,000. Bidding took place August 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RedSquare (5)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
530 $
Price in auction currency 49000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
12
