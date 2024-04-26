1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1884 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6786 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (34) AU (7) XF (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (2) MS64 (10) MS63 (4) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) MS60 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) PF66 (1) RB (7) BN (15) Service NGC (14) CGC (1) ННР (2) RNGA (1) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Alexander (9)

AURORA (4)

Coins.ee (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (3)

Künker (5)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (2)

New York Sale (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Palombo (1)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (2)

RedSquare (1)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

Знак (1)