Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 140,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1884
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1884 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6786 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (9)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (5)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- New York Sale (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Palombo (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
949 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1027 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search