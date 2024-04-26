Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 140,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1884 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6786 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
949 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1027 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 RB CGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price

