Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1884
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1884 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 970 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (7)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PL62 ННР
Selling price
3983 $
Price in auction currency 370000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2806 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PL62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS62 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search