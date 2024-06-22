Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1884 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 970 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (7)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition PL62 ННР
Selling price
3983 $
Price in auction currency 370000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2806 $
Price in auction currency 2600 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PL62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Empire - July 8, 2021
Seller Empire
Date July 8, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS62 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Search