25 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1884 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 970 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

