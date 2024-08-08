Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ. Eagle 1859-1882. The cross of the orb is closer to the feather (Russia, Alexander III)
Variety: Eagle 1859-1882. The cross of the orb is closer to the feather
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,801,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1884
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1884 with mark СПБ АГ. Eagle 1859-1882. The cross of the orb is closer to the feather. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3269 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1085 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3060 $
Price in auction currency 270000 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
