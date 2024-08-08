5 Roubles 1884 СПБ АГ. Eagle 1859-1882. The cross of the orb is closer to the feather (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1884 with mark СПБ АГ. Eagle 1859-1882. The cross of the orb is closer to the feather. This gold coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3269 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place March 9, 2009.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (28) AU (16) XF (29) VF (15) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (8) MS62 (8) MS61 (3) MS60 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (2) XF40 (2) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) DETAILS (10) Service NGC (12) ННР (4) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Alexander (15)

AURORA (13)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Empire (5)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (5)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (3)

Künker (8)

MS67 (1)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (2)

Numisbalt (3)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (16)

RND (1)

SINCONA (3)

Stack's (2)

UBS (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)