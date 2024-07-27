5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1884 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 71,169. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (189) AU (65) XF (40) VF (3) No grade (20) Condition (slab) MS67 (15) MS66 (30) MS65 (43) MS64 (37) MS63 (9) MS62 (11) MS61 (3) MS60 (5) AU58 (8) AU55 (7) AU53 (11) AU50 (3) XF45 (5) XF40 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (95) ННР (23) PCGS (17) CGC (1) RNGA (6)

