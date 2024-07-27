Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,800,026

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (321)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1884 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 71,169. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (51)
  • AURORA (21)
  • BAC (9)
  • Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (6)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (10)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (36)
  • Katz (38)
  • Künker (4)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (9)
  • MUNZE (9)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (15)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (3)
  • Provenance Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • Rauch (9)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1884 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search