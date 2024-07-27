Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,800,026
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1884
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (321)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1884 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 268 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 71,169. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
