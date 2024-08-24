Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Silver coins 5 Kopeks of Alexander III - Russia
5 Kopeks 1881-1893
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1881 СПБ НФ 200,011 - 0 331882 СПБ НФ 1,860,207 - 1 2801883 СПБ ДС 960,008 - 1 681883 СПБ АГ - - 0 491884 СПБ АГ 1,800,026 - 1 3211885 СПБ АГ 1,700,011 - 0 921886 СПБ АГ 2,000,007 - 0 1701887 СПБ АГ 3,000,004 - 0 1751888 СПБ АГ 4,000,047 - 1 2961889 СПБ АГ 3,500,002 - 0 1711890 СПБ АГ 8,000,006 - 1 3831891 СПБ АГ 2,000,008 - 0 1541892 СПБ АГ 8,000,006 - 0 2771893 СПБ АГ 2,000,000 - 0 151
