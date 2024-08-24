Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Silver coins 5 Kopeks of Alexander III - Russia

type-coin
type-coin

5 Kopeks 1881-1893

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales
1881 СПБ НФ 200,011 - 0 331882 СПБ НФ 1,860,207 - 1 2801883 СПБ ДС 960,008 - 1 681883 СПБ АГ - - 0 491884 СПБ АГ 1,800,026 - 1 3211885 СПБ АГ 1,700,011 - 0 921886 СПБ АГ 2,000,007 - 0 1701887 СПБ АГ 3,000,004 - 0 1751888 СПБ АГ 4,000,047 - 1 2961889 СПБ АГ 3,500,002 - 0 1711890 СПБ АГ 8,000,006 - 1 3831891 СПБ АГ 2,000,008 - 0 1541892 СПБ АГ 8,000,006 - 0 2771893 СПБ АГ 2,000,000 - 0 151
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III All Russian coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search