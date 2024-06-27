Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (151)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1893 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 829 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 16555 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1893 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

