5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1893 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 829 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

