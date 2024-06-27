Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1893 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1893
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (151)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1893 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 829 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 16555 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
