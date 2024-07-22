Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1886 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the RND auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2018.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

