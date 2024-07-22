5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1886 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the RND auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (111) AU (33) XF (14) VF (3) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS68 (2) MS67 (5) MS66 (19) MS65 (14) MS64 (17) MS63 (16) MS62 (2) MS60 (5) AU58 (4) AU55 (6) AU53 (4) AU50 (6) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) PF62 (1) Service NGC (33) ННР (36) PCGS (5) CGC (2)

