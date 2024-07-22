Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1886 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000,007
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1886
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1886 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the RND auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (22)
- AURORA (14)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Coins.ee (4)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (8)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (31)
- Katz (22)
- Künker (2)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- MS67 (4)
- MUNZE (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- NIKO (2)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (8)
- Numismatica Ranieri (2)
- Numisor (2)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (4)
- Stack's (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search