Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 960,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ ДС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 346 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 750,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (10)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • GGN (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (15)
  • Katz (7)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
