5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ ДС (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 960,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ ДС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 346 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 750,000. Bidding took place June 15, 2023.
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
