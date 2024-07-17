Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,000,047

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (296)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1888 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24983 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,115. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1650 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

