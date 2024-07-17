5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1888 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24983 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,115. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition UNC (186) AU (42) XF (36) VF (3) F (2) No grade (21) Condition (slab) MS68 (2) MS67 (21) MS66 (52) MS65 (30) MS64 (26) MS63 (14) MS62 (6) MS61 (3) MS60 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (2) AU53 (4) AU50 (2) XF45 (6) XF40 (5) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (116) ННР (21) RNGA (4) PCGS (14)

