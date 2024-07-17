Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1888 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,000,047
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1888
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (296)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1888 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24983 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,115. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1650 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
123 ... 15
