Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,500,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1889
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (171)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1889 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1084 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 435. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
- Alexander (21)
- AURORA (14)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (5)
- COINSNET (2)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (8)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Imperial Coin (21)
- Katz (19)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- MS67 (6)
- MUNZE (2)
- Niemczyk (3)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (9)
- Numisor (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (5)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (3)
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search