Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,500,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (171)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1889 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1084 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 435. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Alexander (21)
  • AURORA (14)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (8)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Imperial Coin (21)
  • Katz (19)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MS67 (6)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (3)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

