5 Kopeks 1889 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1889 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1084 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 435. Bidding took place October 23, 2021.

Сondition UNC (83) AU (40) XF (25) VF (2) No grade (17) Condition (slab) MS67 (5) MS66 (12) MS65 (16) MS64 (13) MS63 (3) MS62 (14) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (9) AU55 (3) AU53 (7) AU50 (2) XF45 (7) XF40 (3) DETAILS (1) Service ННР (7) NGC (47) PCGS (8) RNGA (1)

