Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1887 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place March 20, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (4)
  • Alexander (15)
  • AURORA (17)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Empire (8)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (24)
  • Katz (19)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (7)
  • New York Sale (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (8)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numisbalt (12)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1887 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Search