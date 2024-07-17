Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1887 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,000,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1887
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1887 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place March 20, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (4)
- Alexander (15)
- AURORA (17)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins.ee (4)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (4)
- Empire (8)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (24)
- Katz (19)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (7)
- New York Sale (4)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (8)
- Numedux (1)
- Numisbalt (12)
- Numisor (2)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Rare Coins (7)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (6)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (3)
- WAG (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search