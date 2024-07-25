Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,700,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1885
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1885 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 4300 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
