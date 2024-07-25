Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,700,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1885 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 4300 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - February 11, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS67 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

