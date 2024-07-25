5 Kopeks 1885 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1885 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (63) AU (5) XF (7) VF (2) F (1) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (6) MS66 (2) MS65 (8) MS64 (9) MS63 (9) MS62 (12) MS60 (2) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) PF63 (1) DETAILS (2) Service ННР (8) NGC (28) PCGS (11) RNGA (1)

