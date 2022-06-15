Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Type 1881-1893" (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,011
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1312 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1778 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date February 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 24, 2019
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
