Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Type 1881-1893" (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Type 1881-1893" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ "Type 1881-1893" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,011

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1312 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 3,500. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1778 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - August 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction MS67 - April 14, 2021
Seller MS67
Date April 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction MUNZE - February 3, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date February 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - January 29, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction MS67 - April 24, 2019
Seller MS67
Date April 24, 2019
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - February 23, 2018
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - December 20, 2016
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - December 20, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 20, 2016
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

