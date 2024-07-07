Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1891
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (154)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1891 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the RND auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 183 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
