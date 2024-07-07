5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1891 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the RND auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (15) UNC (72) AU (29) XF (22) VF (2) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS66 (8) MS65 (4) MS64 (4) MS63 (17) MS62 (12) MS61 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (4) PF67 (1) PF64 (7) PF63 (5) PF62 (1) CAMEO (5) Service ННР (21) PCGS (4) NGC (29) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (22)

AURORA (16)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins.ee (5)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (3)

Empire (6)

Frühwald (1)

Haljak coin auction (2)

ICE (1)

Imperial Coin (12)

Katz (12)

Künker (1)

MS67 (4)

MUNZE (3)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (2)

NIKO (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (11)

Numisor (1)

Rare Coins (15)

Rauch (3)

RedSquare (1)

RND (3)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (3)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (2)

Wójcicki (1)