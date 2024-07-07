Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Numisbalt

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (154)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1891 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 197 sold at the RND auction for RUB 170,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (22)
  • AURORA (16)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Empire (6)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • ICE (1)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • Katz (12)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (4)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (11)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rare Coins (15)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
199 $
Price in auction currency 183 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1891 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - September 14, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 14, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

