5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1892 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 828 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (141) AU (50) XF (31) VF (5) No grade (39) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS66 (27) MS65 (17) MS64 (16) MS63 (10) MS62 (10) MS61 (6) MS60 (9) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) AU53 (3) AU50 (8) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) VF35 (2) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) PF62 (1) Service NGC (49) ННР (19) PCGS (19) NGS (1) CGC (1) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)

Alexander (23)

AURORA (23)

Coinhouse (2)

Coins and Medals (12)

Coins.ee (5)

COINSNET (2)

COINSTORE (2)

Denga1700 (4)

Empire (8)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Haljak coin auction (2)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (31)

Katz (27)

Klondike Auction (2)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (2)

MS67 (7)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

MUNZE (11)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (3)

NIKO (1)

Numedux (1)

Numisbalt (23)

Numisor (5)

Rare Coins (21)

Rauch (5)

RedSquare (4)

RND (3)

Russian Heritage (5)

Russiancoin (24)

SINCONA (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Stack's (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

WAG (2)

Знак (2)