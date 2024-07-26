Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,000,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1892
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (277)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1892 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 828 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
696 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
