Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (277)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1892 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 828 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
696 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction RND - June 6, 2024
Seller RND
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1892 СПБ АГ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******

