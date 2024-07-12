5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (16) AU (4) XF (12) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (7) MS60 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (3) XF40 (2) PF66 (2) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service ННР (4) NGC (14)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (3)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (5)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (7)

Katz (5)

Künker (1)

MS67 (1)

Numimarket (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (7)

SINCONA (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (2)

Знак (1)