Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 7199 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1883 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search