5 Kopeks 1883 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 134 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 320,000. Bidding took place September 11, 2019.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 7199 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition MS60
