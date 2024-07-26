Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,000,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (383)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1890 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 628 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction RND - July 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 5500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

