5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1890 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 628 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (12) UNC (225) AU (65) XF (45) VF (11) No grade (22) Condition (slab) MS67 (6) MS66 (56) MS65 (37) MS64 (25) MS63 (13) MS62 (23) MS61 (8) MS60 (3) AU58 (10) AU55 (4) AU53 (4) AU50 (6) XF45 (10) XF40 (3) VF30 (2) PF66 (2) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (6) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (2) Service ННР (33) NGC (98) RNGA (7) PCGS (22)

