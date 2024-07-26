Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1890 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,000,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1890
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (383)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1890 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 628 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place March 24, 2023.
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
