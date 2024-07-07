5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1882 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 827 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (189) AU (50) XF (18) VF (4) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (21) MS66 (42) MS65 (13) MS64 (34) MS63 (27) MS62 (5) MS61 (5) MS60 (2) AU58 (10) AU55 (8) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) DETAILS (4) Service PCGS (23) ННР (26) NGC (79) CGC (10) RNGA (5)

