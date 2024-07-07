Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: COINSNET Krzysztof Padzikowski

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,860,207

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (280)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1882 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 827 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Alexander (34)
  • AURORA (45)
  • BAC (2)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (12)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Imperial Coin (29)
  • Katz (20)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • MS67 (8)
  • MUNZE (16)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (13)
  • Numisor (3)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Pruvost (1)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • Rauch (6)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (11)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS66 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS65 CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1882 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search