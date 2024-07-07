Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1882 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,860,207
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1882
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (280)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1882 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 827 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place March 11, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS66 CGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition MS65 CGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
