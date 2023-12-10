Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1884 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1884 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 1 Kopek 1884 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,500,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1884 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1516 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction NOONANS - April 17, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
522 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
377 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Katz - April 1, 2018
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1884 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

