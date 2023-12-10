Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1884 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,500,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1884
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1884 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1516 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller NOONANS
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
522 $
Price in auction currency 420 GBP
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
377 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
