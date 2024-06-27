Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,720,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1884
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1884 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RND (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 18150 RUB
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGS
Selling price
1102 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search