Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,720,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1884 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 110,000. Bidding took place April 3, 2019.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 18150 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGS
Selling price
1102 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Russia 15 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 5, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 5, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1884 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
