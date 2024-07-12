Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1884 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the RND auction for RUB 4,100,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (30) AU (39) XF (56) VF (21) No grade (19) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (2) MS63 (4) MS62 (4) MS61 (10) MS60 (1) AU58 (13) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (7) XF45 (3) XF40 (5) VF35 (1) VF20 (1) PF64 (3) DETAILS (4) CAMEO (2) Service ННР (3) NGC (28) RNGA (4) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)

Alexander (15)

AURORA (7)

BAC (6)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins.ee (2)

COINSNET (1)

Empire (10)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (2)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (6)

Heritage Eur (1)

Höhn (2)

Imperial Coin (15)

Katz (2)

Künker (21)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

Monedalia.es (1)

New York Sale (8)

NIKO (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (13)

OLNZ (2)

Pegasus Auctions (2)

Rare Coins (13)

Raritan Stamps (2)

Rauch (3)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (6)

Russiancoin (7)

SINCONA (3)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WAG (2)

WCN (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (2)