Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 355,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (178)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1884 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the RND auction for RUB 4,100,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
  • Alexander (15)
  • AURORA (7)
  • BAC (6)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (10)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Grün (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (15)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (21)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • New York Sale (8)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (13)
  • OLNZ (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • Raritan Stamps (2)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Russia Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
1517 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
******

