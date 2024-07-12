Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1884 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 355,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1884
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (178)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1884 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 104 sold at the RND auction for RUB 4,100,000. Bidding took place February 15, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
- Alexander (15)
- AURORA (7)
- BAC (6)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (10)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (2)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (15)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (21)
- La Galerie Numismatique (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- New York Sale (8)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (13)
- OLNZ (2)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Rare Coins (13)
- Raritan Stamps (2)
- Rauch (3)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (6)
- Russiancoin (7)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
1517 $
Price in auction currency 140000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search