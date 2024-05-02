2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1884 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 971 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

