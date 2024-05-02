Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,645,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1884 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 971 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction BAC - February 10, 2021
Seller BAC
Date February 10, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction BAC - July 7, 2020
Seller BAC
Date July 7, 2020
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction BAC - December 19, 2019
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2019
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ at auction Haljak coin auction - March 19, 2016
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

