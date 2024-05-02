Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1884 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,645,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1884
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1884 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 971 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (3)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Katz (3)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller BAC
Date February 10, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2019
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search