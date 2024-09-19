Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Copper coins 2 Kopeks of Alexander III - Russia
2 Kopeks 1881-1894
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Bitkin Sales Sales1881 СПБ 7,300,000 - 0 141882 СПБ 4,477,500 - 0 361883 СПБ 6,230,000 - 0 341884 СПБ 2,645,000 - 0 231885 СПБ 3,070,000 - 0 541886 СПБ 3,122,500 - 1 141887 СПБ 1,725,000 - 0 301888 СПБ 1,822,500 - 0 231889 СПБ 2,815,000 - 0 121890 СПБ 2,537,500 - 0 511891 СПБ 2,787,500 - 0 451892 СПБ 917,500 - 0 151893 СПБ 10,295,000 - 1 531894 СПБ 8,600,000 - 0 62
