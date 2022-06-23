Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1889 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,815,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1889
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1889 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1535 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Katz (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
527 $
Price in auction currency 41101 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
344 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2015
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
