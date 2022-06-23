Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1889 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1889 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 2 Kopeks 1889 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,815,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1889 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1535 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1889 СПБ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
527 $
Price in auction currency 41101 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1889 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1889 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1889 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition PF67 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1889 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition PF67 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1889 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
344 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1889 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition PF67 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1889 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1889 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF67 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1889 СПБ at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1889 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2015
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1889 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

