2 Kopeks 1893 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,295,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1893
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1893 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2016.
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7200 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RD RNGA
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
