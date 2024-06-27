Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1893 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1893 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 2 Kopeks 1893 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,295,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1893 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 308 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place April 16, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (3)
  • BAC (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Empire (6)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7200 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Heritage - May 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction MS67 - April 27, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 27, 2022
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS65 RD RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1893 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
