2 Kopeks 1887 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,725,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1887
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1887 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 275,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
553 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition PF63 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition PF64 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
