Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1887 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1887 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 2 Kopeks 1887 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Coins.ee

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,725,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1887 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 252 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 275,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1887 СПБ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
553 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1887 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition PF63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1887 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 150000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1887 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1887 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1887 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1887 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition PF63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1887 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition PF64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1887 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition PF63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1887 СПБ at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1887 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1887 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1887 СПБ at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1887 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1887 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1887 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1887 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1887 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1887 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1887 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1887 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

