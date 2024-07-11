Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1886 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1886 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 2 Kopeks 1886 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,122,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1886
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1886 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 895 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,300. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1886 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1886 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1886 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1886 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1886 СПБ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1886 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1886 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1886 СПБ at auction Katz - May 30, 2019
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1886 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1886 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1886 СПБ at auction Westfälische - November 24, 2015
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1886 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1886 СПБ at auction Numis.be - November 25, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1886 СПБ at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Russia 2 Kopeks 1886 СПБ at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 2 Kopeks 1886 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1886 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1886 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search