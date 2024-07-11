Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1886 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,122,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1886
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1886 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 895 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,300. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (3)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russiancoin (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 30, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition PF63
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date November 24, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numis.be
Date November 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
