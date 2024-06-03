Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,537,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1890
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1890 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24967 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
507 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 57 EUR
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
