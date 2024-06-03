2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1890 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24967 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

