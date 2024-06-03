Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,537,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1890
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1890 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24967 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,585. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
507 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 57 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PF65 RB
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1890 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF64 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1890 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1890 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
