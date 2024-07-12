Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,600,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1894 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1565 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (7)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - April 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 11, 2024
Condition PF64 RB
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition PF63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction MS67 - August 25, 2022
Seller MS67
Date August 25, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS63 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction AURORA - November 11, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander III Coins of Russia in 1894 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search