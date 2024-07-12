Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1894 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,600,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1894
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1894 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1565 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
