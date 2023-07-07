2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 762 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (15) AU (8) XF (5) VF (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (10) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) PF63 (1) DETAILS (2) RB (6) BN (8) Service NGC (14) ННР (1) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (4)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (2)

Empire (2)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (3)

New York Sale (2)

NIKO (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (1)

RedSquare (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

SINCONA (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (1)