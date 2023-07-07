Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,230,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 762 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 14, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 14, 2022
Condition MS65 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction AURORA - December 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction AURORA - October 2, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date October 2, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 29, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date April 24, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Empire - December 22, 2018
Seller Empire
Date December 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

