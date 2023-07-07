Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1883 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,230,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1883 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 762 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place January 23, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (3)
- New York Sale (2)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RedSquare (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
357 $
Price in auction currency 280 GBP
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 85 USD
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
