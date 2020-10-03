Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1892 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1892 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 2 Kopeks 1892 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 917,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1892 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25413 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date June 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction Bertolami - May 21, 2018
Seller Bertolami
Date May 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction Spink - December 16, 2014
Seller Spink
Date December 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1892 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

