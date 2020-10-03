Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1892 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 917,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1892
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1892 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25413 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Bertolami (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Spink (1)
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date December 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1892 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
