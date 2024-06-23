Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,070,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1885 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1520 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 17500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS61 RB
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Stack's - June 25, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Stack's - June 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

