Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,070,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1885
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1885 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1520 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 17500 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS61 RB
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
