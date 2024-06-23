2 Kopeks 1885 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1885 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1520 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,700. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (24) AU (14) XF (8) VF (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (6) MS64 (11) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (6) PF64 (1) RB (9) BN (18) Service ННР (2) NGC (23) PCGS (1)

