2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,822,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1888
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1888 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 903 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
858 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition PF60 BN RNGA
Selling price
671 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition PF60 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition PF60 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition PF60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF67 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 17, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
