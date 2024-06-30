Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,822,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1888 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 903 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
858 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition PF60 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition PF60 BN RNGA
Selling price
671 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition PF60 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition PF60 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition PF60 BN
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 29, 2021
Condition PF60 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition PF60 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition PF60
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PF60
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition PF62
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition PF60
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2019
Condition PF60
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition PF67 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction Haljak coin auction - March 19, 2016
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction Haljak coin auction - October 17, 2015
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 17, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1888 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1888 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

