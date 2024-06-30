Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,300,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1340 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - June 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

