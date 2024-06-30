Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,300,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1340 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,600. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
