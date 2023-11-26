2 Kopeks 1891 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1891 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 898 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

