Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1891 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1891 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 2 Kopeks 1891 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,787,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1891 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 898 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition PF65 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction AURORA - August 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - May 28, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1891 СПБ at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

