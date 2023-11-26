Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1891 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,787,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1891
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1891 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 898 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition PF65 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date August 26, 2021
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
