Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,477,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1882
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1882 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 335 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 49,958. Bidding took place March 8, 2023.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ at auction Empire - March 6, 2020
Seller Empire
Date March 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

