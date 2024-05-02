2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1882 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 335 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 49,958. Bidding took place March 8, 2023.

