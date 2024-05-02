Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1882 СПБ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,477,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1882
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1882 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 335 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 49,958. Bidding took place March 8, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (3)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (4)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (2)
- MS67 (1)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
316 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 1100 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1882 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search