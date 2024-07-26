Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse 20 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,905,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1884 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF66 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Знак - April 8, 2022
Seller Знак
Date April 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - December 15, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction MUNZE - August 4, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date August 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

