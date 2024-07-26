Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1884 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,905,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1884
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1884 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF66 ННР
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
