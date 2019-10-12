Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander III
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1884
- Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1884 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 910 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 55,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (2)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (4)
- Rare Coins (4)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
3500 $
Price in auction currency 3500 USD
Seller AURORA
Date November 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
532 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition PF60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search