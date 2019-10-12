Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1884 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 910 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 55,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (6) AU (6) XF (6) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) PF60 (1) PL (2) Service RNGA (2) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (2)

Busso Peus (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Künker (4)

Rare Coins (4)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (2)

SINCONA (3)

Westfälische (1)