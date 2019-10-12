Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ (Russia, Alexander III)

Obverse Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III Reverse Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander III

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander III
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Alexander III (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1884 with mark СПБ АГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander III struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 910 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 55,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
3500 $
Price in auction currency 3500 USD
Russia Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - November 27, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date November 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
532 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ at auction AURORA - November 26, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date November 26, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition PF60
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
Seller Westfälische
Date September 8, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Künker - July 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Künker - February 6, 2014
Seller Künker
Date February 6, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Künker - September 30, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1884 СПБ АГ at auction Künker - October 8, 2008
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
